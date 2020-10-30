Grants coming for workers impacted by derecho

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced up to $3 million in federal disaster recovery funding will be used to create employment opportunities and provide humanitarian assistance in communities impacted by the Aug. 10 derecho storms.

An initial award of $1 million will create disaster-relief jobs to address debris cleanup and the delivery of humanitarian assistance to those affected by the storms.

The project will focus efforts in 16 Iowa counties: Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clinton, Dallas, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story and Tama.

Iowa can request additional funds up to a total of $3 million — from the U.S. Department of Labor Disaster Recovery National Dislocated Worker Grant program — once the initial award has been expended, according to the governor’s office.

“Iowans have demonstrated their resilience and ability to come together to overcome obstacles,” Reynolds said in a statement. “The Disaster Recovery Grant Funding will provide significant assistance to Iowans impacted by the derecho.”