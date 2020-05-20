Grassley wants to limit political appointees as acting inspectors general

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sen. Chuck Grassley is calling on Donald Trump to follow the letter of the law requiring the president to give Congress a 30-day written notice before removing an inspector general.

A longtime advocate for whistleblowers and inspectors general, the Iowa Republican is asking for a detailed explanation from Trump of his plan to terminate Inspector General Steve Linick, who reportedly was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s use of his staff for personal errands.

“I think that I do have a question about the president following the spirit of the law,” Grassley said Wednesday, but “that’s more of a process question” because the Constitution is clear on the president’s power to hire and fire.

The 30-day notice is a protection Congress provided to inspectors general, who report to both the president and Congress, to “guard them from unwarranted political attacks from all sides, including from officials that they are duty-bound to critique.”

Grassley said he’s working with a Democratic colleague to restrict the naming of political appointees from within a department to serve as its inspector general.