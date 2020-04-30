Grassley will pass on dining out, for now

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has been following health professionals’ advice on social distancing.

“Five weeks at the farm in New Hartford, isolated, not being more than a mile from my home and most of that is when I was doing my morning runs,” Grassley said Thursday.

That farm is in Butler County, one of 77 counties where Gov. Kim Reynolds is allowing restaurants, malls and other businesses, and churches to resume activities with some limitations beginning Friday.

Grassley, who has watched church services on his iPad for the past five Sundays, has no plans to stray farther from the farm for either church or a meal at a local restaurant. Church services will be a non-issue because he will fly back to Washington on Saturday.

“I probably wouldn’t go to a restaurant if I was here on Saturday,” he told reporters. “I look forward to returning, like I do with my kids on weekends — church and then a meal afterward at our favorite restaurant in Cedar Falls.”

Cedar Falls is across the county line in Black Hawk County, one of 22 counties with the vast majority of positive COVID-19 cases and where the governor’s disaster proclamation restrictions on gatherings, including dine-in restaurants, remain in effect.