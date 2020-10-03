Greenfield, Ernst trade, dispute allegations during debate

“I have apologized to our health care workers and I will apologize again tonight. I am so sorry that my words may have offended you,” Ernst said. “I know that you are tremendous workers. You are essential workers. You are providing care for our loved ones every single day.”

Ernst, in turn, asked Greenfield if she would apologize to business owners whose businesses were displaced during a 2015 redevelopment project overseen by the real estate company for which Greenfield was an executive at the time. Greenfield refused, alleging once again that Ernst was being misleading.

“That’s not what happened,” Greenfield said, adding that she is proud of her business record. “It was an economic development project, and we gave every single tenant more notice than was required, and we helped many of them move on to new locations, some of them in the same properties that we owned.”

To a question about the COVID-19 pandemic, Ernst said the federal government should be responsible for providing public health guidance and resources to states, but said decisions like when and whether to order businesses closed or enact face mask mandates should be left to the states.