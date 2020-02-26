Hearing on proposed Iowa abortion amendment draws passionate responses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The decision whether to abort “must always remain with the person in consultation with the people they trust, not with politicians,” he said. The right to abortion is a state and federal constitutional right, but the intent of HJR 2004 is to take away that right.

“Of course, it wouldn’t do that right away, since that right is protected under the federal constitution, but as we all know, this is a part of a bigger effort in Iowa and across the country to ban all abortions,” Zeno said.

Danny Carroll of The Family Leader read a letter from a constitutional attorney who said that because the Iowa Supreme Court decision that found a constitutional right to an abortion cannot be appealed, a constitutional amendment is the proper remedy.

Eric Borseth, a lawyer, said it was unlikely that those who wrote the Iowa Constitution in 1857 intended to include a right to an abortion. Six months after the constitution was adopted, the Legislature passed a law criminalizing abortion except to preserve the life of the mother. It stood for more than 100 years, never changed until “the court wanted the right, so they invented it,” he said.