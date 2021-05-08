 Skip to main content
Hinson backing Trump-endorsed Stefanik
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson is backing a New York Republican to lead her party's conference over current chair Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, though she stopped short of criticizing the longtime party chair.

Hinson said Thursday she would be supporting Rep. Elise Stefanik's bid to become the House Republican Conference Chair, reiterating that position in a phone call with reporters Friday.

"I respect Congresswoman Cheney's record, but I believe Elise is the right person to unify our Congress," Hinson said on the call, adding, "I believe she has the votes to do so."

The public battle for conference chair pits Cheney, who has repeatedly dismissed President Donald Trump's claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, against Stefanik, who has cast doubt on the election results and was endorsed by Trump this week.

"Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party leadership," Trump wrote on his website Wednesday. "Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice."

Hinson, who swung the First District to the GOP in a state that voted twice for Trump, followed suit the following day in a statement from her office.

"Our Republican conference should be focused entirely on taking back the House majority and firing Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi, and I'm confident Elise will lead that charge," Hinson wrote.

Republicans are expected to vote on the matter Wednesday.

