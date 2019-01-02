U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren from deep blue Massachusetts will take her 2020 presidential exploratory campaign this weekend to western Iowa, where the latest election results suggest the region’s deep red politics may be fading.
On the second-term senator’s first visit to Iowa since a 2014 campaign appearance with then-U. S. Rep. Bruce Braley, she is set for a Friday visit to Council Bluffs and Saturday visits to Sioux City, Storm Lake and Des Moines.
Other than Des Moines, those are areas President Donald Trump carried handily in 2016. His margins in Pottawattamie, Woodbury and Buena Vista counties were 22, 20 and 25 percentage points.
However, in 2018, Republican U.S. Rep. David Young carried Pottawattamie County where Council Bluffs is located by only 49 to 48 percent, losing the district overall to Democrat Cindy Axne.
And Republican U.S. Rep. Steve King carried Buena Vista County (Storm Lake) 49 to 48 percent, but lost to Democrat J.D. Scholten 45 to 53 percent in Woodbury (Sioux City). King won the overall district.
Warren, who was the subject of a draft campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election, said in a four-minute video Dec. 31 that she’s running to restore the promise of America that “if you work hard and play by the rules, you ought to be able to take care of yourself and the people you love.”
Her events will be open to the public and seats can be reserved at on her Facebook page under events, at facebook.com/pg/ElizabethWarren/events.
Her schedule includes:
Friday: McCoy’s Bar Patio and Grill, Council Bluffs, doors open at 5 p.m., event at 6 p.m.
Saturday: Orpheum Theatre, Sioux City, doors open at 8:30 a.m., event at 9:30 a.m.; Our Place Community Center, Storm Lake, doors open at 11:45 a.m., event at 12:45 p.m.; and Curate events center, 322 Court Ave, Des Moines, doors open at 5:30 p.m., event at 6:30 p.m.