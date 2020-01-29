House GOP lawmakers try to end transgender right in Iowa law

DES MOINES — Republican lawmakers on Wednesday proposed a bill to amend the Iowa Civil Rights Act by removing protections against discrimination for transgender people.

Iowa law currently prohibits discrimination based on gender identity, race, creed, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, ancestry and disability. Gender identity was added by lawmakers in 2007 when Democrats regained control of the Iowa Legislature and held the governor's office with the election of Gov. Chet Culver.

Nine Republican House members are sponsoring the bill introduced on Wednesday. The GOP took control of the legislature in 2017.

Civil and gay rights advocates immediately criticized the measure.

"Allowing transgender Iowans to be fired from their jobs or denied housing simply because they are transgender is a new low, and they should be ashamed of themselves," said Courtney Reyes, director of One Iowa Action, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa said the bill attempts to roll back the clock.