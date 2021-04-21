How to improve Iowa’s bottle bill: Raise handling fee, allow grocers to opt Public offers suggestions at public hearing

DES MOINES — Proposals to change the bottle bill appear dead in the Legislature again this year, but that didn’t stop Iowans from offering their two cents’ worth on the law that requires a nickel deposit on soda and beer containers.

For 30 minutes — just a third of the time allotted for a public hearing on Tuesday, the House Ways and Means Committee heard from Iowans who offered a variety of opinions and prescriptions for the bottle bill. If there was a consensus, it wasn’t so much yea or nay on House File 814, but that the four-decade-old law should be maintained in some fashion.

Some wanted expansion to include water, juice, milk and sports drinks. There were a few calls for raising the deposit from a nickel to a dime and several more for increasing the handling fee to cover the increase in costs since legislators created the bottle bill in 1978.

Times have changed, but the bottle bill hasn’t changed with them, more than one speaker said. It’s “quite frankly a dinosaur,” said Fareway lobbyist Chip Baltimore.

“What's important to understand is this started out as a litter control program that predated recycling programs,” Dustin Miller, lobbyist for the Iowa Grocery Industry Association, told lawmakers. “It's simply become a separate sorting system.”