LA PORTE CITY — A visibly shaken La Porte City police chief Thursday announced that human remains have been found in Wolf Creek downstream from La Porte City.
Officials stopped short of saying the remains were those of missing teenager Jake Wilson, 15, who has been missing for more than four months.
But Chief Chris Brecher said the remains were "consistent" with "what we were looking for."
He said recreational kayakers alerted authorities Tuesday afternoon. Officials said they have been on the scene since then, but did not notify the public until Thursday morning that a "significant" development had taken place regarding the missing teenager.
The family has been notified. A determination for the DNA of the remains may take up to two weeks.
Jake Wilson, 15, a La Porte City teen with autism, went missing April 7 after telling family he was heading to nearby Wolf Creek, a location he frequented often.
Wolf Creek has been thoroughly searched in the months since by experts and volunteers alike.
Brecher said he did not know why the remains were not found during the days of searches after April 7, but a factor could have been that the creek had lowered in last two months.