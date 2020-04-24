Ida, Sac among few Iowa counties without a COVID-19 case

As is the case across Iowa, no restaurants in Ida County are open for sit-down meals, but takeouts are available. That's meant some lessened jobs and lost wages.

Rhett Leonard, one of the three Ida County Board of Supervisors members, said none of the three largest industrial employers in the county, Gomaco and Midwest Industries in Ida Grove and VT Industries in Holstein, have had to shut down production, which has helped keep employment from cratering.

Leonard said county residents have readily accepted that courthouse departments have had less limited access to the public since March 18, or two days after Iowa school districts stopped having classes. He said the supervisors have followed the lead of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Ida County Board of Health on such moves.

"Our public health people have been saying. act like (the virus) has been here, and act accordingly with face masks and distancing," Leonard said.

Hedden said her husband, Michael Hedden, a retired teacher in his early 70s, has health conditions that make him more susceptible to the virus. Therefore, she has been the one who leaves the house for errands such as grocery shopping, and picks off times when she thinks there will be few people in the Odebolt Post Office.