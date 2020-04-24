Ida, Sac among few Iowa counties without a COVID-19 case

IDA GROVE, Iowa -- Linda Hedden is paying close attention to the spread of coronavirus in Iowa, and feels safer living and shopping in two of the last two Northwest Iowa counties without a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Hedden, who lives in Odebolt in Sac County, bought groceries Thursday at Ida Grove Food Pride in the Ida Grove seat. She briefly pulled down her face mask to discuss why the two neighboring counties have been spared, for now, from the novel coronavirus cases.
"I think living in the rural counties, we are pretty isolated," Hedden said.
Ida and Sac join 13 other counties in Iowa without a case. Four others are also in Northwest Iowa -- Emmet, Calhoun, Palo Alto and Pocahontas.
In Iowa, 84 counties have combined for 3,924 cases and 96 deaths, including one death in Crawford Crawford, which borders Ida and Sac to the south.
Ida County, with a population of about 6,900, borders to the west the much more populous Woodbury County, which stood at 158 confirmed cases and one death, as of Thursday.
On Thursday, Hedden joined several others in Ida Grove as saying that residents of the largely rural area have taken seriously their responsibility of practicing social distancing to stop community spread.
Downtown merchant Jerry Koenigs pointed out it's also important to consider that some Ida County residents may have been sick and even had the virus, but didn't know it because they didn't seek a test or didn't qualify for one under public strict guidelines.
Koenigs has a shelf right inside the door of Selections Hometown Variety store stocked with many of the hard-to-find items during the pandemic, with facial tissues, paper towels and pain relievers, although he hasn't been able to land toilet paper in the store for at least five weeks.
Koenigs had one huge draw this week, as, after many days without, he was selling KN95 protective face masks, which were immediately depleted. He got a shipment of 200 such masks on Wednesday, and by Thursday morning was down to 23 left.
"I've got 500 coming on Friday," Koenigs said.
Koenigs and Pat Phillips, the manager of Ida Grove Food Pride, said they've heard the mentality, typically by older rural Ida County men, that such measures as wearing masks are unnecessary. Two elderly men without masks walked by in the next few minutes, but Phillips estimated 80 percent of store customers wear masks.
Phillips, who first started working in the grocery store in 1982, back when he was in high school, said the business is experiencing strong sales, and he's been requiring all employees to wear masks for a few weeks. They also wear gloves most of the time when possible and clean down checkout areas, where fiberglass barriers are located where patrons pay.
"Our philosophy is if we go down, the town goes down, because they'd have no food," Phillips said.
As is the case across Iowa, no restaurants in Ida County are open for sit-down meals, but takeouts are available. That's meant some lessened jobs and lost wages.
Rhett Leonard, one of the three Ida County Board of Supervisors members, said none of the three largest industrial employers in the county, Gomaco and Midwest Industries in Ida Grove and VT Industries in Holstein, have had to shut down production, which has helped keep employment from cratering.
Leonard said county residents have readily accepted that courthouse departments have had less limited access to the public since March 18, or two days after Iowa school districts stopped having classes. He said the supervisors have followed the lead of the Iowa Department of Public Health and Ida County Board of Health on such moves.
"Our public health people have been saying. act like (the virus) has been here, and act accordingly with face masks and distancing," Leonard said.
Hedden said her husband, Michael Hedden, a retired teacher in his early 70s, has health conditions that make him more susceptible to the virus. Therefore, she has been the one who leaves the house for errands such as grocery shopping, and picks off times when she thinks there will be few people in the Odebolt Post Office.
"I'm not worried that it could hit me," Hedden said. "We're getting by. I think it depresses my husband."
Hedden and Koenigs said rural Iowans are fortunate compared to residents of major U.S. cities like New York City, which had more than 800 deaths from COVID-19 in one day in early April.
"In New York, you step out of apartment, and it is human on humans all the time," Koenings said.
Cole Veltri, 20, of Ida Grove, is a son of Albert Veltri, a family practice physician in that town. Veltri worries that his dad could be exposed to the virus.
Veltri joined Hedden in saying they hope the substantial measures that have been pursued to stop community spread aren't ended by those who want the economy soon opened back up.
"I am on the side of, 'Better safe than sorry,' " Veltri said. "Let's tough it out now, and be able to enjoy the fall."
Still, Veltri, Koemigs and Phillips agreed Ida County's stature as a rare county without a positive case of coronavirus won't last.
"I think it is just a matter of time before it hits this county," Phillips said.
"It would be a miracle if this town would go scot-free," Veltri added.
