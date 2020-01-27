50-50 in 2020 campaign to elect women dissolving

The job’s not done, but a group of women who set a 10-year goal of equal representation in Iowa’s state and federal elected representatives is dissolving.

Two Iowa state senators formed 50-50 in 2020 in 2009. Since then, a woman has been elected Iowa governor, another to the U.S. Senate, and two Iowa woman have been elected to the U.S. House.

50-50 in 2020, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, hasn’t achieved its goal of women filling half the seats in the Iowa Legislature — 50 representatives and 25 senators — by 2020, the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States. The effort to achieve that parity will continue through other channels, according to Executive Director Melissa Gesing.

“This was a 10-year project, and we’ve achieved success at the top levels,” governor and Congress, “but obviously there is more work to be done,” Gesing said, describing the change as “evolution.”

The organization is working with people at the University of Iowa, University of Northern Iowa, Iowa State University, the League of Women Voters and the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women in Politics at ISU to carry on its work, Gesing said. It’s too soon to know what that will look like, but she said 50-50’s goals overlap with those of the LWV and Catt Center.

