Incumbents lead U.S. races, Republicans ahead in open-seat contests

In the 1st, Finkenauer has an 18 point edge — 57% to 39% — in the Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn and Winneshiek counties, which she won in 2018. The race is virtually tied — 43% Hinson and 42% Finkenauer — in the remaining 16 counties, which former GOP Rep. Rod Blum won by 9 points combined two years ago. Men favor Hinson over Finkenauer 46% to 44%. Women favor the incumbent 58% to 34%.

Miller-Meeks is running for a fourth time after losing to Loebsack in 2008 by 18 points, but coming within 5 points of defeating him in 2010 and 2014. She has a commanding 34-point lead — 61% to 27% — in the counties that Loebsack lost by a combined 14 points. Hart, a former state senator, has an 8-point edge — 50% to 42% — in the nine counties that Loebsack won by 23 points in 2018, including Johnson and Scott.

Men overwhelmingly back Miller-Meeks by 60% to 33%, while women prefer Hart by a 55% to 33% margin.

In a rematch of the 2018 contest that saw this district flip from Republican to Democrat, Axne has a small 48% to 42% lead over Young among registered voters. Axne has a 21-point lead in populous Polk County, which she won by 16 points in 2018. Young has a 14-point lead in the remainder of the district, which he won by 17 points two years ago. Men back Young by 49% to 41% for Axne, but women prefer the incumbent by a larger 57% to 34% margin.