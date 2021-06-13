Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach Program accepting applications for host sites

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program has reopened the host site application for the 2021-22 grant year.

“For the last two years, youth programming across the state halted. Now as sites begin to reopen and increase their capacity, youth-focused organizations are looking to build back better than ever. Becoming an Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach host site may help organizations meet their youth programming goals and community needs,” said Celine Beggs, 4-H youth program specialist.

Government, faith-based, nonprofits or community-based organizations that focus on youth programming must identify a community need that can be helped by an AmeriCorps member. The members’ work plan can focus on project leadership and organization, volunteer development, building local capacity and direct service.

The signed application is due by 4:30 p.m. July 9, by email to cmbeggs@iastate.edu.

Host sites that are accepted into the Iowa AmeriCorps 4-H Outreach program are expected to invest in the partnership by providing a non-federal cash match. The contribution is used to cover a portion of the total grant cost and the cost of the member serving at a site.