Iowa Business Council says population, taxes among obstacles for state's business climate

Improving broadband access also remains a priority for IBC. Murphy said actions from Gov. Kim Reynolds and the state legislature during the 2021 legislative season so far have been a “fantastic start.”

“We don’t want to be here three years from now having the same conversations with respect to low connectivity rates and inferior (broadband) infrastructure,” Murphy said.

He said IBC is looking forward to working with Republican and Democratic legislators, Reynolds and “literally anybody else in Iowa” to resolve these issues.

Iowa’s ranking in the “best run states” subcategory slipped from seventh to 21st. Yaggi said it was the result of Iowa’s relatively slow growth in gross domestic product and jobs.

Education and workforce was the highest-ranked category for Iowa at 19th, followed by economic growth at 20th, health and wellness at 25th, governance at 29th and demographics and diversity at 32nd.

Murphy said IBC will have “much more robust data” on the impact of coronavirus on Iowa’s business climate in next year’s report because of the timing of data collection.

“Final data (from 2020) is still rolling in,” Murphy said. “Obviously we’re only a month into 2021.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0