Iowa business relief program to hit $94 million

DES MOINES — More than 3,800 small businesses in Iowa have received $71 million designed to help them through a coronavirus pandemic that triggered government-ordered closings after the respiratory disease was detected in the state in March.

And officials in the Iowa Economic Development Authority — the state agency administering the small business relief program — plan to distribute another $23 million in funding supplemented by a share of Iowa’s $1.25 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act economic stimulus money to businesses reeling from the COVID-19 epidemic.

The state program — which drew requests for $148 million in assistance when it was unveiled in April — offers eligible small businesses grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. That’s in addition to providing them with a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes due and waiver of penalty and interest.

To be eligible for a small business relief grant, businesses must have experienced disruption because of the pandemic and have employed between two and 25 people before March 17.

“We just awarded our 20th round and will continue to do so until funds are exhausted,” said Kanan Kappelman, spokeswoman for the state economic development authority.