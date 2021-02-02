Iowa Capitol Digest

A roundup of legislative and Capitol news items of interest:
MEDICATION ABORTIONS: An “informed consent” medication abortion bill is headed to the House floor after being approved 11-6 in the Human Services Committee.
HF 53 would require facilities offering medication abortions to “conspicuously” post information relating to the “effectiveness and possibility of avoiding, ceasing, or even reversing the effects of a medication abortion.” It also requires that a woman give written consent and acknowledgment of receiving that information.
That information is a lie, according to Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames.
“A woman deserves to know the truth when she goes to her doctor. This bill is about lies,” she said. “It is unethical. It is about lying to women who are vulnerable.”
The bill, which was approved by the committee last year, now goes to the full House.
CAMPAIGN TEXTS: Political campaigns and advocacy groups would be barred from sending text messages to people who had not given prior consent under a bill considered in a House State Government subcommittee.
HF 208 would prohibit a candidate or a candidate’s committee from sending text messages that include express advocacy to people who had not chosen to receive the texts. “Express advocacy” refers to political speech that advocates for or against a clearly identified candidate or ballot issue.
However, the bill did not advance out of subcommittee. Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, described it as a “statement bill” that needs work.
HANDS-FREE: Legislation that would make it illegal to use a mobile phone or other electronic devices while driving, except when using hands-free technology, was approved 18-2 by the House Transportation Committee and by a Senate subcommittee.
Lawmakers in recent years have considered a hands-free requirement to Iowa’s distracted driving laws. Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls, said during the subcommittee hearing that he believes lawmakers would have added the requirement last year, had it not been for a session shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic. No individual or advocacy group spoke in opposition to SF 46 during the hearing, and all three legislators — two Republicans and one Democrat — supported advancing it for consideration by the full Senate Transportation Committee.
The House bill, HF 75, would provide a six-month grace period for drivers to adjust to the new law. After that, violators could be fined $100.
The House Transportation Committee also approved a requirement for driver education programs to address the dangers of distracted driving.
BIRTH CONTROL: Over-the-counter oral contraceptives would be available to adult women without a prescription under HSB 121. The House Human Resources Committee approved it 15-4 to send it to the full House.
Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the change in 2018 and it was approved by the GOP-controlled Senate two years ago, but House Republicans blocked action.
Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said the availability of birth control should reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions.
A woman would have to show a photo ID to a participating pharmacist to get a three-month supply, then up to a year’s worth.
NONVIABLE BIRTH CERTIFICATES: The state would be required to provide the option of a special death certificate to women who lose a pregnancy before 20 weeks. Florida in 2017 became the first state to offer the so-called non-viable birth certificates; Nebraska made them available in 2018. Kristen Stiffler, an Iowan and former Nebraskan who advocated for the legislative change there, said the certificates help provide closure to families who lose a pregnancy to miscarriage. Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said he appreciates the proposal’s goal, but questions whether the state or health care providers should be required to provide such documentation. SSB 1062 advanced to the full Senate Human Resources Committee.
BOTTLE BILL: A Senate panel considered a proposal to require beverage distributors to maintain an account with an Iowa financial institution and place in that account an amount equal to the refund value of all beverage containers it has sold. Supporters said the proposal would help inform to what extent the state’s recycling program is used. Opponents said the bill will force private companies to make proprietary information public. The three legislators on the subcommittee did not advance SSB 1087, although they pledged to continue the conversation as part of the broader debate over the state’s bottle bill.
COCKTAILS TO GO: A bill to clean up legislation passed in June to allow bars and restaurants to sell cocktails to go was unanimously approved by the House Commerce Committee.
Rep. Joe Mitchell, R-Mount Pleasant, called it an important bill to “give bars and restaurant owners the ability to innovate during this pandemic.”
Legislation passed in June allowed cocktails to go — basically cocktails in plastic or Styrofoam cups with a lid. However, the federal government said that violated its open container laws. That put about $12 million in federal money at risk, Mitchell said.
HSB 90 simply would allow cocktails mixed at a bar or restaurant for off-premise consumption to be sold in compliance with rules adopted by the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division.
An amendment addressing canned cocktails was rejected, but Mitchell said it could be added when the bill gets to the House floor.
HOUSING VOUCHERS: Legislation that would ban local governments from requiring landlords to accept prospective tenants with low-income housing vouchers advanced out of a subcommittee with Republican support. City leaders and organizations representing local governments opposed the bill, saying it eliminates local governments’ ability to enact policies that they believe would best serve their communities. Organizations representing landlords supported the bill while offering criticism of the federal Section 8 housing program, which provides vouchers to help low-income Americans pay rent. SSB 1079 advanced to the full Senate local government committee.
