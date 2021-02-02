Iowa Capitol Digest

Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the change in 2018 and it was approved by the GOP-controlled Senate two years ago, but House Republicans blocked action.

Rep. Ann Meyer, R-Fort Dodge, said the availability of birth control should reduce the number of unwanted pregnancies and abortions.

A woman would have to show a photo ID to a participating pharmacist to get a three-month supply, then up to a year’s worth.

NONVIABLE BIRTH CERTIFICATES: The state would be required to provide the option of a special death certificate to women who lose a pregnancy before 20 weeks. Florida in 2017 became the first state to offer the so-called non-viable birth certificates; Nebraska made them available in 2018. Kristen Stiffler, an Iowan and former Nebraskan who advocated for the legislative change there, said the certificates help provide closure to families who lose a pregnancy to miscarriage. Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said he appreciates the proposal’s goal, but questions whether the state or health care providers should be required to provide such documentation. SSB 1062 advanced to the full Senate Human Resources Committee.