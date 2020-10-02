IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:
FELON VOTER ASSISTANCE: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday announced new resources to assist individuals with felony convictions who have had their voting rights restored.
Pate said his office designed a new voter registration form that was unanimously approved by the state’s bipartisan Voter Registration Commission Friday. The new form clarifies that Iowans with felony convictions can register to vote once their rights are restored by the governor, including by executive order.
Additionally, Pate’s office launched a new interactive website, RestoreYourVote.Iowa.gov. It includes an FAQ section, direct links to Iowa’s voter registration portal, a tool kit for stakeholder groups to use and a video that explains the voting process.
Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order in August that restored the voting rights of those who have completed all terms of their sentence. The exception is for homicide or related crimes.
A video explaining the process for Iowans who have had their voting privileges restored can be found at the https://vimeo.com/461038811 Web address.
IOWA ECONOMIC INDICATORS STABLE: Officials with the state Department of Revenue said Friday the Iowa Leading Indicators Index remained unchanged at 103.1 in August — the third straight month for that level.
With four of the eight components contributing positively, the monthly diffusion index improved to its highest level since January.
The index was constructed to signal economic turning points with two key metrics that when seen together are considered a signal of a coming contraction: a six-month annualized change in the index below negative 2 percent and a six-month diffusion index below 50.
The six-month annualized change in the index improved to minus 5.9 percent in August from a revised minus 6.4 percent in July. That marked 22 consecutive months of a negative value and the sixth month below a negative 2 percent change.
Also, the Iowa non-farm employment measure recorded a slight decrease in August — the ninth straight month of decline and the fifth-largest one-month decline in the 20-year history behind only April, May, June and July of this year.
Four of the eight components added to the ILII’s monthly increase in August: the new orders index, the Iowa stock market index, the national yield spread, and the agricultural futures profits index.
Average manufacturing hours, residential building permits, average weekly unemployment claims (inverted), and diesel fuel consumption dragged down the index.
The monthly Iowa Leading Indicators Index report can be found at the https://tax.iowa.gov/sites/default/files/2020-10/ILII%20August%202020%20-%20Report.pdf Web address.
