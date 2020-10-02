IOWA CAPITOL DIGEST

A roundup of state government and Capitol news items of interest:

FELON VOTER ASSISTANCE: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday announced new resources to assist individuals with felony convictions who have had their voting rights restored.

Pate said his office designed a new voter registration form that was unanimously approved by the state’s bipartisan Voter Registration Commission Friday. The new form clarifies that Iowans with felony convictions can register to vote once their rights are restored by the governor, including by executive order.

Additionally, Pate’s office launched a new interactive website, RestoreYourVote.Iowa.gov. It includes an FAQ section, direct links to Iowa’s voter registration portal, a tool kit for stakeholder groups to use and a video that explains the voting process.

Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an executive order in August that restored the voting rights of those who have completed all terms of their sentence. The exception is for homicide or related crimes.

A video explaining the process for Iowans who have had their voting privileges restored can be found at the https://vimeo.com/461038811 Web address.