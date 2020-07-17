Iowa Christian conservatives celebrate successes, commitment to unmet goals

SCRIPTURES CITED

The Family Leader audience, however, applauded Pompeo’s remarks and stood and prayed over him when the secretary completed his remarks.

Reynolds said the prayers of Iowans had helped sustain her as she has overseen the state response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is one of those times when we’re reminded that God tests us and that this is all part of his master plan,” Reynolds said. She cited Proverbs 21:31 — “Do your best, prepare for the worst, then trust God to bring victory.”

“COVID-19 has been a test unlike any other,” she said. “I can tell you without hesitation, these have been some of the toughest decisions that I’ve ever had to make as the governor.”

For Ernst, it has been Psalm 121 — “I lift up my eyes to the hills, and ask, where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, our maker” — that has given her strength to overcome challenges in her personal life as well as during her deployment to Iraq as an Iowa National Guard commander.

Her faith, Ernst continued, will help power her through the challenges ahead. It’s not just her campaign for reelection to a second term or defeating the coronavirus pandemic.