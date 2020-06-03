Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

Iowa coronavirus cases surpass 20,000

DES MOINES — The number of Iowans hospitalized by COVID-19 is down for the seventh straight day and at its lowest point in more than a month.

According to figures released Wednesday by the Iowa Department of Public Health, 314 coronavirus patients were in Iowa hospitals.

That is the lowest figure since 304 on April 27. The peak was 417, on May 6.

The COVID-19 cases in Iowa climbed above 20,000 on Wednesday, with 54 new cases bringing the total to 20,010.

Six deaths were reported — one each in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Henry, Marshall, Tama and Woodbury counties — bringing the state total to 566.

One new long-term care outbreak was reported, at Bethany Life in Story County.

Polk County has seen the most positive COVID-19 cases, with 4,345, followed by Woodbury County at 2,786; Black Hawk County, 1,759; Linn County, 958; and Dallas County, 925.

