Iowa Democrats urge feds to probe Anamosa killings

The U.S. Labor and Justice departments should investigate the March 23 fatal attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary and violations affecting the safety of employees within the state prison system, Iowa’s top elected Democrats wrote in a letter Tuesday.

“This terrible tragedy should never have happened, and we believe, unfortunately, this incident was completely preventable,” states the letter to the U.S. Attorney General and U.S. Secretary of Labor signed by U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne of West Des Moines, Iowa House Minority Leader Todd Prichard of Charles City and Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville.

Two Anamosa prison inmates, Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard, are accused of bludgeoning to death correctional Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte in a failed escape attempt March 23. The men also took another employee hostage briefly and seriously injured another inmate by striking him in the head with prison-issued hammers, investigators said.

The Democrats say in their letter that Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and her administration has “disregarded and dismissed several warning signs,” including Iowa’s prison system being as much as 10 percent over capacity and up to 9 percent under authorized staffing levels. The lawmakers say offender assaults on prison staff have increased since 2019.