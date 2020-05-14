Iowa DOT lays out $3.6 billion five-year transportation plan

“In addition, there has been some discussion in Congress of providing some backfill to state and local governments for lost transportation revenues,” he added.

“We’re certainly not planning on that happening, but since it’s an item of discussion, we feel like the commission ought to go ahead and move forward with this program but be prepared to take action if that’s necessary at the DOT level.”

At the same time, Anderson said DOT officials are delaying plans to let bids in July for some projects until they have a better fix on their revenue prospects.

Members of the Iowa Transportation Commission, which will take up the plan at next month’s meeting.

According to DOT staff, the proposed five-year program includes more than $1.1 billion for Iowa bridges. The number of bridges in poor condition on the state highway system has been reduced from 256 in 2006 to 39 in 2019, according to the staff report.

“While the number of poor bridges has been decreasing, many bridges are coming due for repair/replacement so increasing investment in bridges continues to be a priority in this program,” according to a DOT news release.