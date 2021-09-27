Iowa ended fiscal year with $1.24 billion surplus

DES MOINES — The state of Iowa ended fiscal 2021 with a general-fund surplus of nearly $1.24 billion, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Monday.
While the state’s fiscal year ended June 30, there was an accrual period for three months during which state agencies closed the books calculating money paid but charged back to the previous fiscal year, received outstanding obligations and reported reversions by the Sept. 30 deadline.
"Iowa is in a very strong financial position due to our fiscal responsibility,” Reynolds said in a statement. “This surplus proves we accomplished exactly what we set out to do — overcome the financial challenges caused by the global pandemic and invest in education, workforce, healthcare, agriculture and technology. We will continue to invest in these important priorities going forward to meet the needs of our citizens and state.”
When the 2021 legislative session ended in May, the Legislative Services Agency estimated the surplus for fiscal 2021 would be $487.6 million. On Monday, the governor said the balance was almost $1.239 billion and “that’s on top of the $1 billion in cash reserves and our emergency funds.” According to the LSA, the combined cash reserve and economic emergency fund for fiscal 2021 stood at $801.1 million.
LSA analysts attributed the surplus spike to higher than expected net general fund receipts and lower tax refunds.
Receipts (primarily personal income, sales and use, and corporate taxes) collected exceeded the estimate by $619 million, while refunds were less than anticipated by $117 million. That resulted in a net increase of $737.1 million, or 9.1% more than projected.
During a political fundraising event over the weekend, Reynolds expressed pride in the accomplishments and told her Republican supporters the surplus likely would mean more proposed tax cuts in the future.
“This is why we cut taxes this year and eliminated the inheritance tax,” she said. “This is your money, not the government’s. And I will never forget that. Republicans in the Legislature will never forget that, which is why we will continue to cut taxes in Iowa.”
In closing down the 2021 legislative session, lawmakers removed barriers to ensure state income tax cuts will start in 2023, doubled eligibility for a child care tax credit, phased out the state inheritance tax, shifted funding for mental health care services from local property taxes to the state, and phased out state funding designed to assist local governments that lost revenue due to property tax cuts. All the elements were part of a compromise package as Republican leaders negotiated their respective wish lists for the session.
Legislative Democrats pressed for more state investments in K-12 education, regent universities, water quality, pandemic recovery and other perceived needs rather than stockpiling money for more tax cuts.
“They’ve under-funded the schools year after year,” Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, said Monday. “If they were actually putting the funds into services that Iowans need or keeping up with the cost of inflation, we wouldn’t be sitting on this budget surplus.”
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic which first hit the state in March 2020, legislators, policymakers and budget analysts have indicated the state has been aided significantly by an influx of federal relief funds that have eased the strain on state and local resources.
“It is important to give credit where credit is due. As mentioned by Iowa’s non-partisan budget experts at their last meeting, the state budget would not be in the strong position it is in today without the unprecedented COVID relief and recovery measures taken by President Biden and Democrats,” said Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, ranking member of House Appropriations Committee.
“The truth is Gov. Reynolds adamantly opposed the key budget drivers that aided Iowa’s economic recovery — new child tax credits for families, lower health insurance premiums, and new investments in Iowa public schools,” he added.
Officials at Truth in Accounting, a think tank that analyzes government financial reports, said Iowa had money set aside to weather the pandemic, which has resulted in surplus assets. According to TIA analysts, states like Iowa with surpluses likely will be able to use the additional funds to help them weather any future public health or economic crises and downturns in the market, which can cause the value of a government’s assets to fluctuate.
Linda Upmeyer, a former lawmaker from Clear Lake who co-chairs the Republican Party of Iowa, said Republicans have promised to put Iowa's fiscal health at the forefront of their agenda and Monday’s announcement delivered on that promise.
“Despite all the obstacles and challenges, as well as cries from legislative Democrats to spend more than the state takes in, Gov. Reynolds and Republicans held firm on their commitment to responsible state budgeting,” noted Upmeyer, who praised the “balanced” approach to the pandemic by Reynolds and GOP lawmakers that “gave Iowa's main street businesses a fighting chance.”
Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, said the uncertainty surrounding this current crisis makes it impossible to determine how much will be needed to maintain government services and benefits. “The nation’s fiscally healthiest state governments had been riding on the tailwinds of the growing economy and energy boom,” said Weinberg. “But these states are not out of the woods yet. The ongoing pandemic could dramatically affect the finances of even the healthiest of states.”
During the 2021 session, Republicans who control the Iowa Legislature approved an $8.119 billion state budget for the fiscal year that began July 1, which boosted overall spending by $290 million. The 3.7% increase in spending includes $100 million for expanded broadband services in Iowa.
A recent Legislative Services Agency analysis showed that overall Iowa has received $9.36 billion in federal assistance in a variety of avenues that directly aided individual Iowans and businesses while state agencies have been awarded $6.75 billion to support 72 federal programs with $4.35 billion already expended and about $2.4 billion still waiting to be distributed.
Included in that was $513 million that was used to aid needy Iowans covered by Medicaid and other federal medical assistance and $2.97 billion in federal money that Iowa Workforce Development officials used to assist Iowans who lost their jobs due to business closures, temporary shutdowns or other economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal money helped cover an extra 75,000 to 100,000 Iowans receiving Medicaid benefits during the period where states were not allowed to disenroll participants due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials with the state Department of Human Services said the first wave of child-care block grants were distributed with $99 million of nearly $127 million distributed, but a second phase of nearly $370 million has been obligated but awaits recommendations from the Governor’s Child Care Task Force “to determine how to best use the remainder of the funds,” said DHS spokesman Alex Carfrae. The state has until Sept. 30, 2024, to obligate the funding, he added.
Similarly, officials with the state Department of Education said various federal relief funds have been allocated to school districts but many are multi-year programs that are distributed on a reimbursement basis. The LSA analysis indicated $413.4 million in education funding has been distributed with the remaining $712.3 million likely allocated as schools determine how they want to use the money with deadlines ranging until September 2024, said DOE spokeswoman Heather Doe.
The LSA report also indicated the Iowa Department of Public Health has been awarded nearly $581.4 million and expended more than $69.9 million, leaving $511.45 million in funds still unexpended with a large portion of the unspent money ($346 million) targeted to epidemiology and laboratory capacity for infectious diseases. Health officials had not provided a response as of Monday.