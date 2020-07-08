Iowa got free masks from Taiwan and companies, filings show

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY — As Iowa faced a shortage of equipment needed to protect people from the coronavirus, the state received timely gifts from a foreign government and major corporations of nearly 1.4 million surgical masks.

New disclosure filings show that the free masks came from the government of Taiwan and its diplomatic office in Chicago, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, a major apparel company and the state's largest health insurer.

In all, Gov. Kim Reynolds accepted pandemic-related supplies with an estimated total value of $1.33 million as gifts to the state. A state official acknowledged Wednesday that the gifts weren't disclosed within 20 days as required by Iowa law.

The biggest and most valuable came from Hanesbrands, the North Carolina-based clothing company that gave 1.2 million of its surgical procedure masks. Some of those masks have been distributed to shoppers for free at grocery stores across the state.

"All of the donations received by the state were greatly appreciated and these donations continue to support response efforts at the local level to COVID-19," said John Benson, a spokesman for Iowa's homeland security department.