Iowa governor decries local mandatory mask wearing

URBANDALE, Iowa — Local officials don't have the authority to require that residents use masks to halt spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday, a day after the mayor of Muscatine issued such an order.

Asked at a news conference about Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson's order, which took effect Monday, Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval to implement such rules.

Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.

"If it's not consistent with that then it's not appropriate and it's not in effect," Reynolds said.

Reynolds in March ordered schools closed, restricted large gatherings and also didn't allow indoor operations of bars, restaurants and other business. She began relaxing restrictions in late May and gradually lifted most of them in the weeks that followed. Since bars and restaurants reopened fully in early June, spikes in cases among young adults have been occurring, particularly in college towns with active bar districts. She never mandated a shelter in place order and never required face coverings to be worn.