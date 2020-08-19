Iowa governor's push to reopen schools descends into chaos

By contrast, New York City says schools can reopen if positivity rates are below 3%. Arizona has put its rate at 7%.

Perencevich and others warn that it will only be a matter of time before Iowa educators, students and their families face illness and death in growing outbreaks. About a half-million students are preparing to begin school in the coming days.

Reynolds has dismissed the health warnings as scare tactics and, echoing President Donald Trump, argued that children infrequently get seriously ill from or transmit the virus. She has said schools need to be open for children's benefit and so parents can go to work.

"Education is fundamental to the well-being of our children, and our teachers are essential to ensuring that our schoolkids return to learn rather than mark time and lose ground," she said. "We can do this safely."

Reynolds noted that one of her daughters will be teaching in-person classes and eight of her grandchildren will be going to school this fall.