Iowa House approves medical cannabidiol changes, setting up clash with Senate

DES MOINES — Iowans with some autistic conditions or post-traumatic stress disorder could be certified to participate in the state’s medical cannabidiol program under changes approved Tuesday by the Iowa House.

The House voted 52-48 to add “severe, intractable autism with self-injurious or aggressive behaviors” and PTSD to the list of debilitating conditions for which an Iowan can be certified to receive medical cannabidiol.

The bill, House File 2589 (https://www.legis.iowa.gov/legislation/BillBook?ga=88&ba=hf2589) now goes to the Senate, where even more expansive changes have been proposed.

HF 2589 would establish a cap of 4.5 grams of THC — tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive component of marijuana — over 90 days, Rep. Jarad Klein, R-Keota, told colleagues in the debate that started after 8 p.m.

The current law allows health care practitioners to certify patients for medical cannabidiol products of no more than 3 percent THC, However, there is no purchasing limit, so some patients with severe cancers can receive as much as 260 milligrams per day.

HF 2589 would allow a dosage of 50 milligrams a day.