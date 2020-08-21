Iowa jobless rate slips to 6.6 percent in July

The number of unemployed Iowans declined to 107,300 in July from 137,700 in June, according to state IWD data. The current estimate is 59,800 higher than the year ago level of 47,500.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,517,900 in July — a figure that was 11,400 higher than June and 175,300 lower than one year ago.

Overall, seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment in Iowa grew to 1,488,600 jobs in July, thanks to hiring boosts among Iowa establishments of 29,300, state officials said. July’s gain was substantial and followed an increase of 44,700 jobs in June as firms fill payrolls and social-distancing efforts start to relax, according to the IWD monthly report.

Private industries added 20,700 jobs and were fueled by service industries such as health care and social assistance, along with administrative and support services. Goods-producing industries have been hampered by weakness in the construction sector which has only added jobs in two months this year (January and May).

Government employment advanced with 8,600 more jobs versus June and as public schools start to return to normal operations. Overall, government remains 10,500 jobs below last July despite the large monthly gains over the last two months.