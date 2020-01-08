Iowa lawmakers again look to expand medical marijuana program

“First, do no harm,” Richards said. “That’s the oath I took both in pharmacy school and in medical school.”

But some say such a move would be detrimental to some patients in Iowa’s cannabidiol program.

Twenty-five grams of THC over a 90-day period would cap the maximum per-day dose of THC to about 50 milligrams.

Some chronic pain patients need as many as 200 milligrams per day to manage their symptoms, Lucas Nelson, general manager of medical marijuana manufacturing company MedPharm, previously told The Gazette.

That’s why Rep. Todd Prichard, leader of the House Democrats from Charles City, suggested legislators send the same bill to Reynolds again — even knowing she would veto it a second time.

“I would like to see the bill that passed the House go back. I think it was a good bill. It got the (THC) levels, for what we were told and what we understood, where they need to be where they can do good for people who are suffering from certain ailments. In my mind, we sent a good bill down,” Prichard said. “I think (the governor’s veto) was a mistake.”

Republican leaders who control both chambers of the Iowa Legislature said they expect to work with the governor this year to pass a bill she is willing to support.