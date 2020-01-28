Iowa lawmakers hear objections to increasing public assistance eligibility verification

“There are better ways to spend tax money,” Stone said.

However, others saw a need for the changes.

“It’s important to see that the taxpayers’ money is being spent responsibly,” Victoria Sinclair of Iowans for Tax Relief said. That assurance is lacking now, she said.

“There’s an obligation to have as much oversight as possible” of taxpayer money, added Drew Klein of Americans for Prosperity. The value of the verification rules is to ensure that the funds are used for the most vulnerable Iowans, he said.

But Leslie Carpenter of Iowa City, whose adult son has mental health issues, called the current guidelines “stringent enough.” Rather than spending more on administrative functions, she recommended spending those dollars on services.

Later, when asked about the proposals, Gov. Kim Reynolds said it was critical that the state update its technology so it can comply with the federal mandate. The federal government fined Iowa last year because it made errors in administering food stamps at a rate of 10 percent, well above the national error rate of 6.8 percent.