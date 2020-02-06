Iowa lawmakers seek ways to address violence in schools

Margaret Buckton, who represents both rural and urban school associations, told legislators the problem “wasn’t created by lack of funding, but it’s compounded by it.”

Sen. Jackie Smith, a Sioux City Democrat who worked for an area education agency for 34 years, said the problem has been around for some time in schools that have not been adequately funded, but it has risen to a point where now, “all of a sudden, we’re talking about helping our most-vulnerable kids.”

Smith said many of the changes being contemplated are positive, but she expressed concern there were provisions that granted immunity for educators in situations involving physical contact with students.

Under Iowa law, corporal punishment is prohibited, but there are provisions that allow school employees to have physical contact with a student if it is “reasonable and necessary under the circumstances.”

SSB 3080 provides that school employees also may physically touch a student if they are “relocating” someone to defuse a disruptive situation and it enhances protections for those employees in situations where a student is moved or restrained in the course of protecting others.