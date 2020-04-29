Iowa lawmakers weigh safety, transparency

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DES MOINES — Democratic leaders in the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday called for “extraordinary” coronavirus health and safety precautions at the Capitol building when lawmakers resume their 2020 session, perhaps in May.

Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, and Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, requested that voting in the House and Senate chambers be staggered or done remotely and that debates in the chambers be livestreamed with a limited number of legislators — wearing mandatory face coverings and gloves — to keep the public informed and to keep people safe during an abbreviated legislative session.

They also called for requiring health screening of all legislators and others entering the Capitol; livestreaming all subcommittee, committee and floor proceedings; and making all proposed legislation and amendments available to the public at least 72 hours in advance of any action by the House and Senate, while limiting access to the Capitol building and observing social-distancing precautions.

“Clearly, we’re facing a health crisis like our state has never seen before during our lifetime at least,” Petersen told members of the Legislative Council during a meeting Wednesday in which the council voted 24-0 to extend the current “pause” in the 2020 session until at least May 15. The session was halted March 17.