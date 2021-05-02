Iowa meat lockers could get help from state

“They match well with what I see as a lasting trend of folks wanting to know more about where their food comes from,” Naig said. “So I think the timing is right to make a push here to see if we can support some growth.”

The bill won bipartisan support in the House where it was approved 91-0. Rep. Chris Hall, D-Sioux City, a Kansas City Barbecue Society certified judge, said the backlog at lockers “speaks to a greater interest in our state and many other places where people are looking to find a connection to local agriculture and to know where their food comes from.”

Ingels also wants to build on the workforce side of the issue. HF 857 calls for the establishment a task force to look at the feasibility of offering an artisanal butchery program through community colleges or Iowa State University’s meat science lab.

“We’ve talked to small lockers around the state and it’s tough for them to find skilled labor,” Ingels said. It’s a “near universal” concern Naig hears about when he visits with small processors.

In addition to looking at college-level programs, Naig said the answer may be apprenticeship programs to get people into lockers where they can work alongside skilled cutters to learn the trade.