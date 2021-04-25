Iowa Mourns: A pastor for three decades, Rev. Gary Miller loved his congregation like family. He died of COVID-19.

Gary was a "family man," Robin said, a caretaker for both biological family and church family.

When not at the pulpit, Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and football – both kinds. While he watched American football, he was a coach for the Iowa City Kickers soccer league for five years, his obituary read.

Robin and Gary had two children and four grandchildren, who she says were her husband's "whole life."

"If he didn't hear from his kids every day, he'd call them to find out how they were doing,” she said. “Same with the grandkids. He wanted to FaceTime with them all the time. I'm sure they got sick of it once in a while, but that's just the way it was.”

At church, Grace Fellowship's modest-sized congregation means people get to know one another, Robin said.

"We've never been a really large church, so it's been a really close-knit group of people," she said. "You get to be very close with people when you're small like that, you can get to know them a lot better.”

Under Miller's leadership, new members were drawn to the congregation, said Brenda Knock, a longtime member.

Rev. Gary just radiated a love of faith, she said.