Iowa Mourns: A pastor for three decades, Rev. Gary Miller loved his congregation like family. He died of COVID-19.

Despite attending the same small high school in the same small Illinois town, Rev. Gary and Robin Miller didn’t get to know one another until years after graduation when a mutual friend introduced them.
That night, Robin wrote her phone number on a spare piece of paper — a memento she later found tucked in one of Gary's special photo albums. He had saved the souvenir of their budding love his whole life.
This sort of tender thoughtfulness and special care would come to define the rest of Gary’s life, including the nearly three decades he spent as the pastor of Grace Fellowship Church in Iowa City.
Gary, 64, died just after the new year of COVID-19.
Born in 1956, Gary grew up in Ottawa, Illinois, a town of about 18,000 people at the juncture of the Fox and Illinois rivers.
He studied auto mechanics before following his calling into ministry. With a degree from Rhema Bible Training College in Oklahoma, Gary returned to the Midwest to take a pastorate at Grace Fellowship.
That position at the big blue church on Poweshiek Street would be his first – and only – ministry.
"He always hoped that he would find a church in the Midwest, and it's only two and a half hours from our home in Illinois,” Robin said. “So it just all worked out really well."
Gary was a "family man," Robin said, a caretaker for both biological family and church family.
When not at the pulpit, Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting and football – both kinds. While he watched American football, he was a coach for the Iowa City Kickers soccer league for five years, his obituary read.
Robin and Gary had two children and four grandchildren, who she says were her husband's "whole life."
"If he didn't hear from his kids every day, he'd call them to find out how they were doing,” she said. “Same with the grandkids. He wanted to FaceTime with them all the time. I'm sure they got sick of it once in a while, but that's just the way it was.”
At church, Grace Fellowship's modest-sized congregation means people get to know one another, Robin said.
"We've never been a really large church, so it's been a really close-knit group of people," she said. "You get to be very close with people when you're small like that, you can get to know them a lot better.”
Under Miller's leadership, new members were drawn to the congregation, said Brenda Knock, a longtime member.
Rev. Gary just radiated a love of faith, she said.
"That's what the pastor was about — loving the people and wanting people to have the joy of the Lord," she said.