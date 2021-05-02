Iowa Mourns: A police officer for decades, Dwight Stearns was an expert firearms teacher and beloved mentor

Stretching to 6-foot-6-inches, Dwight’s height was one of the first things people noticed about him.

If anyone ever said they worked for the sheriff’s office, Elizabeth would ask if they know Dwight and hold her hand up way above her head. “That’s my dad,” she would say with a smile.

Dwight was originally hired as a part-time transport officer, but soon became integral to growing the division. Eventually filling out to include three full-time officers, Dwight was a mentor to everyone on staff, Aleasha said.

“I was nervous about where to go with the jails and the prisons. He just made it really easy to get in and do the job and learn it,” Alesha said, fighting back tears. “I don’t think I would be here in this position with Dallas County if it wasn’t for Dwight.”

In addition to being a great teacher and police officer, Dwight was just a positive guy, always willing to lend a hand, said Tom Peterson, Dallas County’s jail administrator.

“That man could go to any jail in the state and they knew who he was,” Tom said. “Polk County — as big as Polk County is — if I go over there for a transport, they’d say, ‘Where’s the big guy? Where’s Dwight?’ Or Story County. Or any of them.