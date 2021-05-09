Iowa Mourns: 'They never felt judged': R.J. Vidimos II found 'his calling' being a correctional officer

Before finding his purpose at the women’s prison, R.J. spent many years working in horticulture — first at Earl May Garden Centers and then at Lowe's.

The family’s Catholic faith has always played an important role in their lives, Lois said. Both active members of St. Cecilia, R.J. volunteered for the Men’s CEW, a series of faith-based weekend retreats, and for the Stephen Ministry, which provides encouragement to those experiencing difficult times.

At home, he loved slapstick movies and playing board games — very competitively — with his kids.

“R.J.'s family, faith and compassion guided his life,” his family wrote in his obituary. “His was the glue that held his family and his community together.”

“Boisterous and joyful, it was easy to see the kid in the body of the man,” his family wrote. “He loved to laugh; he told good stories and bad jokes.”

Lois was diagnosed with COVID-19 first, a few days before R.J. and Lauren, who lives with her parents, caught the disease.

Fighting COVID-19 for two weeks at home, R.J. woke up struggling to breathe on Nov. 16. He passed out as Lois helped him downstairs and was rushed to a local hospital, where he died later that night.