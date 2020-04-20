Iowa prison inmate count lowest since June 2017

Currently, she said, 482 offenders have been approved for release and another 92 for future releases.

The department is assessing the number of beds available in community-based corrections housing, where 10 offenders and four staff members have reported positive COVID-19 results.

Department officials, she said, are “exercising our options to keep these individuals in their communities as long as it does not pose an imminent public safety risk, while working with county sheriffs to stop admissions and revocations (of probation and parole) from county jails during the coronavirus outbreak.”

“We had been expecting positive cases and have been planning for months,” Skinner said.

Skinner told reporters her department has implemented pre-established action steps and procedures for identifying COVID-19 contacts with staff and offenders and quarantining those exposed.

Those steps include the deployment of “clean teams” to disinfect high-traffic or possibly contaminated areas and to quarantine offenders who have or are likely to develop COVID-19 and prevent their transfer to another facility or release.

Visitation has been suspended at all prisons until further notice, she said.