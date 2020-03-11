Iowa public universities suspend ‘face-to-face instruction’ for at least two weeks

All three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday announced to their respective communities that they are suspending face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break.
The universities, from March 23 to April 3, will move to virtual instruction, according to emails and messages that came from University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa administrators.
“We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa,” according to UI President Bruce Harreld’s message. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).”
After spring break — during the period of virtual education — students can either stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location.
“Residence halls and dining services will remain open, and we urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal health and safety,” according to the UI communication. “Our campus will remain open to serve those who rely on the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, library services, and recreation and athletics facilities.”
In providing specific information about instruction, UI administrators said during the two week stretch of virtual education that lectures, discussion sessions, seminars, and other similar classroom settings will move to virtual instruction “to the greatest extent possible.”
The campus is evaluating how to best provide in a virtual capacity more interactive classroom experiences — like laboratory or performance classes — and “will provide specific guidance by March 20.”
After this guidance from the provost, colleges are planning to share additional information with faculty regarding virtual instruction, and then faculty will communicate with students about specific courses, according to the communication.
Regarding faculty and staff, the University of Iowa “is preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities, when appropriate, for faculty and staff,” and it’s asking them to direct questions to supervisors or human resources representatives.
ISU President Wintersteen in her campus message said the administration will “reassess the situation during the week of March 30.”
“The period of online instruction may be extended if conditions warrant,” according to Wintersteen. “We know how disappointing and disruptive this is to our students, faculty, and staff.”
Iowa State also will remain open and sustain “normal daily operations to the extent possible,” according to Wintersteen’s message — which promised more guidance for employees on Thursday.
ISU students should expect additional information from instructors about classes, assignments, and exams before March 23. Any who are traveling home for spring break are “strongly encouraged to stay home for those two weeks.”
ISU students who can’t go home must register with the Department of Residence through an online form by noon March 18 to maintain access. Campus dining services will stay open, but might be limited.
Essential student services, like the Thielen Student Health Center, Student Counseling, and International Students and Scholars will remain open and also provide phone services. Some academic student support services — like advising and career services — might be available on a limited in-person or telephonic basis.
Labs, studios, performance instruction, computer labs, and other experiential learning sections won’t occur during the two-week suspension of face-to-face learning.
“Substitute assignments or makeup activities during or after that period will be at the discretion of the academic program,” according to Wintersteen.
The Board of Regents also has extended its international travel ban until further notice — a ban that kept some students from leaving over spring break for study abroad experiences.