Iowa public universities suspend ‘face-to-face instruction’ for at least two weeks

All three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday announced to their respective communities that they are suspending face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break.

The universities, from March 23 to April 3, will move to virtual instruction, according to emails and messages that came from University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa administrators.

“We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa,” according to UI President Bruce Harreld’s message. “We will continue to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH).”

After spring break — during the period of virtual education — students can either stay home or return to their residence hall, off-campus housing, or another location.