Iowa regents OK cuts to university budgets, presidential compensation

In lopping over $65 million from Iowa’s public universities in fiscal 2021 to help account for losses from COVID-19, state funding cuts and enrollment declines, the state Board of Regents on Wednesday praised its campus presidents and administrators for making sacrifices.

Acting to take account of the losses — which projected a $53 million drop in tuition income alone — regents approved pared-down general operating fund budgets of nearly $728 million for the University of Iowa, $630 million for Iowa State University and $170 million for the University of Northern Iowa. That doesn’t include the UI Hospitals and Clinics.

Regents praised the campus leaders for sharing in the losses by cutting their compensation.

“I have been personally very impressed by our institutional leadership agreeing to take pay reductions to help with the economic challenges our schools are facing,” board President Mike Richards said. “One key aspect of leadership is being able to let your organization know that we are all in this together. Our leaders, both on the academic side as well as the athletic side, have shown the willingness to make significant personal sacrifices for the betterment of our staff and students.”