Iowa reports two more virus-related deaths

DES MOINES — Two more novel coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in Iowa, the state announced Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to nine virus-related deaths.

The two individuals whose deaths were confirmed Wednesday were both 81 years or older, one in Polk County and the other in Washington County.

The state reported 52 newly confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday. Iowa has had 549 total positive cases since the virus first was confirmed here in early March.

Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus during her daily news briefing this afternoon from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

Also Wednesday, the state corrections department said, in an effort to contribute to the state’s coronavirus response, inmates have produced:

2,400 gallons of hand sanitizer, and in future weeks should be able to produce 4,500 gallons per week

more than 2,200 patient gowns

more than 1,600 face shields and more than 1,000 masks.

According to the state public health department, the locations and age ranges of the 52 newly confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa include:

Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

Clinton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Harrison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Linn County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Madison County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Mitchell County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

O’Brien County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Pottawattamie County, 1 child (0-17 years)

Poweshiek County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 adult (18-40 years)

Story County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Van Buren County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)