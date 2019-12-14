Iowa revenue growth stronger than expected

Revenue panel member Holly Lyons of the Legislative Service Agency expressed cautious optimism, but noted many economists are warning of a possible recession although nothing in Iowa’s outlook signals major concern — despite sluggish farm prices and slowly growing wages in a tight labor market.

“While there are still no telltale signs of a recession, one reads and hears from economists that the U.S. economy is living on borrowed time and that a downturn is inevitable,” she said. “It’s just a matter of when and how severe the downturn will be.”

Lyons said Iowa’s economy continues to be buffeted at times by the continued trade wars and business uncertainty, but she told Thursday’s gathering “there is no harbinger of recession, no serious signs of downturn. The Iowa economy continues to grow slowly but steadily.”

Roederer said he’s heard the recession talk, too, given the country is in a long, sustained and “uncharted” growth period, but he noted most indicators still show good growth and Iowa’s tax collections are coming in better than expected at this point, although that could slow in the new year.

“It’s kind of like predicting a snowstorm,” Roederer said of a possible recession. “We know it’s coming, we just don’t know when or how bad.”