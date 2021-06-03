Iowa’s LGBT groups balance community and COVID for Pride month plans

“Pride is still meant to keep LGBTQ people safe,” Dew said last August. “Many of our community members are at higher risk of complications if infected with COVID-19 and our community also has higher rates of uninsured people.”

But both groups, be they partying in June or September, emphasized the importance of the LGBT community coming together, socializing and learning from one another.

“This last year with the pandemic and everything else, there were so many people that were part of the LGBTQIA community that were isolated, and they didn’t have the luxury of getting together and stuff like that,” said McCulley, noting that the same could be said for everyone, regardless of sexuality. “…We’ve all kind of found the importance of social interaction and human interaction.”

Some Prides to partner with businesses still struggling from pandemic

Pride celebrations are often financed by local businesses, but after a year of pandemic-related closures and restrictions, money is tight across the board. Andrew Glasscock, co-director of the Quad Cities Pride Festivals, said the event received fewer sponsorships for 2021 than usual.

“We understand, because of COVID restrictions, everyone’s had to make changes,” he said.