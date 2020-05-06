Iowa’s per capita testing improves, hospitalizations increasing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DES MOINES — The breadth of COVID-19 testing in Iowa continues to grow: 1 in 50 Iowans have been tested for the disease, according to state public health data published Wednesday.

Iowa’s testing has expanded dramatically in the past two weeks after the state contracted with a Utah-based private health care company on a $26 million testing program.

The state on Wednesday confirmed 12 new virus-related deaths, all of which were among adults who were at least 61 years old.

The state also confirmed 293 new cases of the virus.

Virus-related hospitalizations across the state continue to climb: a new one-day high of 414 individuals were hospitalized, according to the latest state public health data.

According to the state public health department, the additional 12 deaths were reported in the following counties:

• Black Hawk County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Clayton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Jasper County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Marshall County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)