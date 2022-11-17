Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate up for October; state’s labor force participation holds

Though Iowa’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose to 2.9% in October, the state’s labor force participation rate stayed at 67.7%.

More than 2,200 Iowans entered the labor force or still were looking for work, and employers added 4,500 jobs across a wide range of sectors, Iowa Workforce Development said in a news release Thursday.

The Iowa jobless rate had come in at 2.7% in September. It was 4.0% the year before.

“Strong hiring across the state, including in October, has helped Iowa regain a total of 170,700 jobs — overcoming the 169,800 jobs lost since the beginning of the pandemic,” Beth Townsend, Iowa Workforce Development director, said in the release.

The total of out-of-work Iowans climbed to 49,700 in October, but remains 16,600 lower than a year ago, the release said.

“There were 1,662,400 working Iowans in October — 900 fewer than September but 51,600 more than a year ago.

The national unemployment rate rose to 3.7% in October, and the labor force participation rate dropped, to 62.2%.

A separate survey of employers reported that Iowa businesses added 4,500 jobs in October, the IWD said.

That increase boosted total nonfarm employment to 1.58 million jobs — some 900 above the same figure from March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That October bump largely was due to hiring in private service industries, in particular leisure and hospitality and health services, the release said.

Goods-producing industries experienced slight increases in manufacturing and construction. Government employment moved down in October, for the second month in a row, by 200.