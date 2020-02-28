Iowa Senate confirms Skinner to lead Corrections

Even more disconcerting, Boulton said, was that an inmate had to come to the aid of the officer being attacked at the Iowa Medical Classification Center in Coralville.

He said that was further evidence that staffing numbers are not adequate under the Reynolds’ administration; that staff members are working longer hours with less support; and that there has been “slow to little reaction to these needs.”

However, Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, said the onus is on state budget-makers to address staffing needs. He noted that Skinner has worked her way up through the agency to the directorship and is someone who understands the needs of staff and inmates.

“What you’re describing is terrible and sad,” Zaun told Boulton, but he called it a good decision on Reynolds’ part to choose a director who advocates for employees because “she’s one of them.”

“I have full faith in her nomination,” Zaun said.

Skinner heads a system with about 8,500 inmates in nine prisons and 38,000 in community-based facilities. Her annual salary is $154,300.