Iowa Senate OKs $20 million in flood aid

Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said the appropriation represented a “pretty weak proposal” to address the needs of Iowa’s flood-ravaged areas.

“This is what climate change looks like, and this is what climate change costs,” he said. “There is a cost to it. This is not a hoax.”

NOT ‘SITTING AROUND’

Sen. Tom Shipley, R-Nodaway, said recovery work already is underway in southwest Iowa, especially to fix levees before spring storms arrive, but he noted many areas were under water after last year’s “bomb cyclone” until about six weeks ago.

“People who live out there have not been sitting around on their hands waiting for us to show up,” Shipley said. “They are working every single day. The work has been going on.”

Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, said legislators have worked closely with the governor’s office, and federal officials and state emergency managers worked hard to make sure the needs are being met.

They have been advised that $20 million “is the appropriate amount.” If more is needed, the Legislature will respond, he said.

“If you appropriate too much money,” he said, “that sometimes can screw up the plan and put federal dollars in danger. We want to be very careful to make sure it fits in with the plan that we’ve worked out with the feds.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0