Iowa Senate passes 2.2 percent K-12 school funding increase

DES MOINES — The Iowa Senate voted 32-17 Tuesday to approve a 2.2% increase in base funding for K-12 schools next fiscal year along with extra money to fund transportation and other equity issues along with one-time money to deal with issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This bill is responsible, it’s sustainable, it’s reasonable and it is equitable,” said Sen. Amy Sinclair, R-Allerton, before 31 Republicans and one Democrat voted to pass Senate File 269 and send it to the House, where majority Republicans have a slightly different version.

The current $3.381 billion general-fund appropriation to fund elementary and secondary schools in Iowa provides $7,048 per pupil in state supplemental aid to cover yearly instruction costs. According to the Legislative Services Agency, the Senate approach would boost spending by $170 per student to $7,218 in fiscal 2022.

“This is radical, extreme underfunding of our school districts,” said Sen. Eric Giddens, D-Cedar Falls. “Please vote no.”

Majority House Republicans proposed a K-12 funding package with a 2.5% base funding increase that matched Gov. Kim Reynolds’ initial offer.

The House GOP proposal, which awaits floor debate, would boost that per-pupil funding by $186 to $7,234 if approved.