Iowa senators hear from hard-pressed nonprofits

CEDAR RAPIDS — Layer upon layer of issues — including the coronavirus pandemic and a derecho — that have challenged Iowans over the past six months also have created an urgency among Cedar Rapids’ safety net organizations.

“These two disasters have stretched the safety net as thin as it can be stretched,” Les Garner of the Greater Cedar Rapids Community Foundation told Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst on Wednesday during a meeting with area nonprofits.

Like the people they serve, many nonprofits suffered damage in the Aug. 10 hurricane-force winds that, in some cases, challenges their ability to continue serving, he said.

“All of these organizations have been working valiantly to maintain their existing operations” before the derecho, Garner said, “and now go beyond that to expand. The need for support to sustain the nonprofit organizations as they help lead us through this crisis is extraordinary.”

Ernst and Grassley heard about specific needs during the hourlong meeting at the The Hotel at Kirkwood Center, some they hope can be incorporated into the next pandemic relief package.

However, Grassley said the needs presented by nonprofits probably won’t be what holds up agreement.