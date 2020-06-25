Iowa tax revenues down more than 20 percent

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DES MOINES — State revenues have fallen by more than a half-billion dollars over the past three months, but the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Iowa tax collections may be less than that, an analyst reported Thursday.

Tax revenues declined $563.6 million, or 22.6 percent, from March 19 through June 23, when compared to last year, Legislative Services Agency fiscal analyst Jeff Robinson stated.

Some of that drop is because of the coronavirus impact on the Iowa economy, but some, Robinson said, is because of the delay in collecting state income taxes.

“It will not be until the delayed tax payments have been deposited that the economic impact of recent events can be reasonably calculated,” Robinson wrote in a fiscal update.

The deadline for paying state income taxes, typically April 30, was extended this year to July 31 after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a series of emergency proclamations to deal with the coronavirus.

Some part of the 32.3 percent decline — $314.7 million — in individual income taxes is due to that delay and not the coronavirus impact on the economy, Robinson said.