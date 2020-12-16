Iowa to receive fewer COVID-19 vaccine doses than expected

DES MOINES — Iowa learned Wednesday the state will receive as much as 30% fewer doses of COVID-19 vaccines than previously expected.

The state public health department made the announcement Wednesday evening after other states had reported they, too, were told by the federal government to expect fewer doses of the vaccine than previously estimated.

No reason for the drop in doses was given in a state public health department news release.

Iowa initially expected 172,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines during the month of December, state officials said. A 30% reduction would drop that figure to just more than 120,000 doses.

The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are being made available to Iowa’s hospital workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

The state public health department said it is working to confirm the numbers and get additional details from the federal government, and will provide updates.

“It will take us some time to work through next steps and adjust our planning,” a department statement said.